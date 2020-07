Barcelona reduces beach access to battle COVID clusters in Catalonia Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Barcelona will reduce access to its beaches by 15% to avoid overcrowding and stave off the spread of COVID-19 which is affecting the region of Catalonia. The measure will reduce the daily number of people on beaches by 8000, from 38,000 to 32,000 people, a Barcelona city hall statement said. 👓 View full article

