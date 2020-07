Tiras Waiyaki Thuku RT @standardnews: Belarus president tests positive for Covid-19 after previously dismissing virus https://t.co/6XvFWmWkai 2 minutes ago nigelj President who claimed vodka would cure coronavirus diagnosed with Covid-19 https://t.co/S0zVkhe8Ub Belarus Preside… https://t.co/5MeN0e4wud 6 minutes ago Evening Standard Belarus president tests positive for Covid-19 after previously dismissing virus https://t.co/6XvFWmWkai 10 minutes ago Dimo Yagcioglu Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko tests positive for COVID-19. Yet another leader who initially made light of… https://t.co/OGlrZzV59F 14 minutes ago Zeynep https://t.co/eLQFRCzZpc How come such high rate of infection among leaders?@JuliansRum 39 minutes ago Louie Palu RT @markmackinnon: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko - who claimed vodka and hockey could cure coronavirus - now says he’s had the vir… 2 hours ago OTQVV 🇺🇸🇹🇼🌐 RT @W7VOA: #Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announces he has recovered from #COVID19. 2 hours ago Mark MacKinnon Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko - who claimed vodka and hockey could cure coronavirus - now says he’s had th… https://t.co/epplwBBC7S 2 hours ago