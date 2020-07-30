Global
Extinction: Quarter of UK mammals 'under threat'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Extinction: Quarter of UK mammals 'under threat'
Thursday, 30 July 2020 (
6 hours ago
)
Review of UK mammals finds that a quarter of native species are at "imminent threat of extinction".
