Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Space X Crew Dragon With Two Astronauts Aboard Undocks From ISS to Return to Earth - Video

RIA Nov. Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: SpaceX's Crew Dragon Astronauts Expected To Begin Return Trip To Earth Today

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Astronauts Expected To Begin Return Trip To Earth Today 00:42

 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been aboard the ISS since May 31, when they blasted off from Cape Canaveral in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. Behnken and Hurley are expected to go back inside the Crew Dragon Saturday afternoon to begin their 19-hour journey back to Earth. However, Mission Control...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NASA Announces Astronauts Going to ISS on SpaceX Crew-2 Mission [Video]

NASA Announces Astronauts Going to ISS on SpaceX Crew-2 Mission

NASA has announced the astronauts headed to the International Space Station in spring of 2021 for Crew-2, the second operational SpaceX Crew Dragon flight.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:14Published
How to Watch NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Return to Earth [Video]

How to Watch NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Return to Earth

After a successful launch and stay at the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are gearing up for a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:35Published
Away Season 1 - Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Talitha Bateman [Video]

Away Season 1 - Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Talitha Bateman

Away Season 1 trailer - In the near future, a manned spacecraft is sent to Mars. For this high-stakes mission, a crew of elite astronauts are assembled from around the globe. They hail from the United..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon slated to bring NASA astronauts home for the first time this weekend

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon slated to bring NASA astronauts home for the first time this weekend This weekend, two NASA astronauts are slated to return home to Earth inside SpaceX’s new passenger capsule, the Crew Dragon. It’ll be the first time that the...
The Verge

Telescope video captured SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship attached to space station, 250 miles above Earth

Telescope video captured SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship attached to space station, 250 miles above Earth · A striking telescope video shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked to the International Space Station (ISS), hurtling through space 250 miles above...
Business Insider

How to watch two NASA astronauts journey home in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule

How to watch two NASA astronauts journey home in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule This afternoon, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to start their journey back to Earth inside SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon, bringing an end...
The Verge Also reported by •Business InsiderThe Next Web

Tweets about this