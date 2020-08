Facebook bans French comedian Dieudonne for anti-Semitism Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

French comic Dieudonne had previously been convicted of anti-Semitism. In June he was banned from YouTube — and now Facebook and Instagram have followed suit, saying he spread content that mocked Holocaust victims. 👓 View full article

