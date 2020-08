Russia Moves Forward With Production of Its Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine



Russia is moving forward with its coronavirus vaccine, as it begins the manufacturing process. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:33 Published 6 days ago

Coronavirus vaccine trial to begin this week in Palm Beach County



The race to help develop a coronavirus vaccine will kick off this week in Palm Beach County. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago