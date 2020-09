Slovak court finds businessman innocent of murder of journalist Jan Kuciak Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Slovak businessman Marian Kocner was found innocent of charges that he ordered the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak. One other defendant was found guilty. The killing shocked the country and toppled the government. 👓 View full article

