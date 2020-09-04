Global
Coronavirus: Italy ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi in hospital
Coronavirus: Italy ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi in hospital
Silvio Berlusconi has medical checks in Milan, after testing positive for
coronavirus
this week.
