Austrian man breaks record for standing in a box of ice

SBS Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
An Austrian sportsman kept his cool on Saturday (September 5) and set a new world record for standing in a box full of ice cubes, lasting a teeth-chattering two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds. Wearing only a pair of swimming trunks, 42-year-old Josef Koeberl beat the previous record for full-body contact with ice of two hours, eight minutes and 47 seconds, which he set himself last year.
