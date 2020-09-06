Austrian man breaks record for standing in a box of ice
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () An Austrian sportsman kept his cool on Saturday (September 5) and set a new world record for standing in a box full of ice cubes, lasting a teeth-chattering two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds. Wearing only a pair of swimming trunks, 42-year-old Josef Koeberl beat the previous record for full-body contact with ice of two hours, eight minutes and 47 seconds, which he set himself last year.
An Austrian extreme athlete broke his own world record by spending over two and a half hours completely submerged in ice.
Josef Koeberl managed to stay two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made box filled with more than 20kg of ice.
Koeberl surpassed his previous record for...