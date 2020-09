You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK



The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago Kosovo-Serbia talks resume in Brussels after stateside economic agreement



Balkan analyst Đorđe Bojović says the Washington talks were more about Trump securing a foreign policy win ahead of November's presidential election than securing a settlement between Kosovo and.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:02 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this