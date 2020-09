michael charlick 🕷 RT @david_conn: ‘Swiss voters resoundingly vote against limiting EU free movement of people and disrupting relationship with the EU, exit p… 15 hours ago David Conn ‘Swiss voters resoundingly vote against limiting EU free movement of people and disrupting relationship with the EU… https://t.co/IdT2bGKbFI 16 hours ago WatchOurCity.com GENEVA (AP) — Voters in Switzerland on Sunday strongly rejected a nationalist party's proposal to limit the number… https://t.co/FA0I06x1Bb 16 hours ago WatchOurCity.com GENEVA (AP) — Voters in Switzerland cast ballots Sunday on a nationalist party's proposal to limit the number of Eu… https://t.co/m51modDpm1 16 hours ago Paul Tyreman 〓〓 RT @JobbingLeftieH: Swiss vote for continued free movement with EU A few years ago I had breakfast in Switzerland, walked across the borde… 17 hours ago The Jobbing Leftie Historian Swiss vote for continued free movement with EU A few years ago I had breakfast in Switzerland, walked across the b… https://t.co/hcCHcQEwCF 17 hours ago