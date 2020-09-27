Global  
 

Sri Lanka Returns Hazardous Waste to Britain

VOA News Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Sri Lanka says shipments violate international, EU regulations
Sri Lanka returns 'hazardous waste' to UK

 Customs officials said hospital material and plastic was found in the shipment, in breach of rules.
BBC News


