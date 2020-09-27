Sri Lanka Returns Hazardous Waste to Britain

Vote for SriRam RT @madhukishwar: BBC News - Sri Lanka returns 'hazardous waste' to UK Has India ever acted likewise? https://t.co/T0YUE5mMHI 5 seconds ago Yahoo Philippines Sri Lanka has shipped back to Britain containers of waste that the government said was brought into the island in v… https://t.co/Wrs9qkeS1h 36 seconds ago chris jenkins RT @robdn: World now calls it out when Britain breaks laws: Sri Lanka has shipped back to Britain container-loads of waste that the Colombo… 2 minutes ago longitude 0 RT @ShoaibMKhan: Sri Lanka has shipped back to UK containers of waste sent in breach of international laws on shipping of hazardous materia… 2 minutes ago cribeiro RT @ErikSolheim: Well done Sri Lanka 🇱🇰! Sri Lanka returns waste to UK after hazardous materials were found in illegal shipments. It’s high… 4 minutes ago Shoaib M Khan Sri Lanka has shipped back to UK containers of waste sent in breach of international laws on shipping of hazardous… https://t.co/QDYDcP0RZj 5 minutes ago Hilda Palmer RT @aew1aew1: BBC News - Sri Lanka returns 'hazardous waste' to UK https://t.co/06qKZdhlka 7 minutes ago Martin blair RT @Robin_Hoodsband: Sri Lanka returns 'hazardous waste' to UK https://t.co/JZ49QRGH8w 7 minutes ago