Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vatican accuses Mike Pompeo of playing politics over China ahead of US election

SBS Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Pope Francis has reportedly declined a meeting with Mike Pompeo, citing the closeness of US presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope 01:36

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he called China's "repressive" regime on Wednesday, as Vatican officials accuse him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential election. Caroline Malone reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Report: Pompeo Says China Is Using NY Consulate As Spy Hub [Video]

Report: Pompeo Says China Is Using NY Consulate As Spy Hub

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is using its New York consulate as a major spy hub.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on Maduro [Video]

US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on Maduro

Mike Pompeo, on a tour of Latina America, says President Nicolas Maduro is destroying his country and must go.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
Has GOP convention improved Trump's re-election chances? [Video]

Has GOP convention improved Trump's re-election chances?

Has Donald Trump improved his re-election chances after four days of the GOP's convention? Christine Todd Whitman, the Republican former governor of New Jersey, joins Larry with her take. Plus, why..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Pope denies audience with Pompeo; Vatican warns against playing politics over China

Pope denies audience with Pompeo; Vatican warns against playing politics over China The Vatican said Wednesday it had denied a request from Mike Pompeo for an audience with Pope Francis, and accused the Secretary of State of trying to drag the...
WorldNews

Rebuffed by Vatican, Pompeo Assails China and Aligns With Pope’s Critics

 Pope Francis declined to see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is demanding a harder Vatican line on China. The Holy See said meeting just before a U.S....
NYTimes.com

Pope Denies Audience with Pompeo

 The Vatican said on Wednesday it had denied a request from Mike Pompeo for an audience with Pope Francis, and accused the Secretary of State of trying to drag...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

vishnulive37

Vishnu Live Vatican official accuses Trump administration of exploiting pope https://t.co/mBBBMiJ4At Credit: The Guardian Visit… https://t.co/dBcNad0PzG 6 minutes ago

frLarousse2

frLarousse2 RT @DailyMail: Vatican accuses Trump administration of trying to exploit Catholic Church before election https://t.co/CjrPCOVND3 18 minutes ago

d35pmartin

d35pmartin My kind of Catholic! Pope snubs Mike Pompeo as Vatican accuses Trump administration of trying to set up meeting to… https://t.co/Pl5pyjU10a 28 minutes ago

janieo328

Janie Odom RT @effiedog: Vatican official accuses Trump administration of exploiting pope. I have no doubt the perceptive Pope is correct. Religion s… 28 minutes ago

BabbooWI

MakeAmericaKindAgain @BabbooWi RT @Mystic_Sailor: Pope snubs Mike Pompeo as Vatican accuses Trump administration of trying to set up meeting to exploit Catholic Church be… 28 minutes ago

emilyquinn0

Emily RT @guardian: Vatican official accuses Trump administration of exploiting pope https://t.co/Q85bu0obPh 53 minutes ago

htaitz

Hope Taitz The cool is the Pope! Pope snubs Mike Pompeo as Vatican accuses Trump administration of trying to set up meeting t… https://t.co/EnHqpDLRSE 2 hours ago

SusanaMNK

Susana Molica Nardo RT @ukigoni: Vatican official accuses Trump administration of exploiting Pope Francis. @GiuffridaA in Rome for @guardian https://t.co/aCc6L… 2 hours ago