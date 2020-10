Scientists warn about size of Antarctic ozone hole Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Each year in August, at the start of the Antarctic Spring, the ozone hole begins to grow and reaches its peak around October. The ozone hole over the Antarctic has reached its 2020 peak and is one of the largest holes of recent years, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced at the United Nations in Geneva. 👓 View full article

