Germany, France push for Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () There is no "plausible" explanation for Navalny's poisoning besides Russian involvement, the two countries said. They will push for EU sanctions targeting individuals and "an institution."
Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny said he believes Russia’s intelligence services poisoned him with a Novichok nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections.
Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly. However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a..