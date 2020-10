KAMC News Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit, educational organization behind “Sesame Street” — will later this month air the ha… https://t.co/2kLaBCLjAI 8 minutes ago Brother Paul RT @NikkiBurdine: ‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special https://t.co/FbrOfVe1Cc 10 minutes ago Clarion Extra ‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special https://t.co/YFvUGiwAED 11 minutes ago Venango Extra ‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special https://t.co/cY3wseUs99 12 minutes ago News 19 'Speak up!' — 'Sesame Street' tackles racism in TV special https://t.co/Jrwoeyplbs 17 minutes ago Old Bear 'Speak up!' — 'Sesame Street' tackles racism in TV special https://t.co/s8KU4Xdtxq 21 minutes ago Nikki Burdine ‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special https://t.co/FbrOfVe1Cc 21 minutes ago KETK NEWS SPEAK UP: “Sesame Street" has always pressed for inclusion. Now in the wake of the national reckoning on race, it's… https://t.co/NinHtwXfeL 27 minutes ago