You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up



All you need to know as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new Covid-19restrictions alongside Professor Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:06 Published 9 minutes ago PM confirms Covid spreading to elderly and vulnerable



Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms the number of Covid cases has "risen four times in four weeks", and is spreading among the elderly and vulnerable. He added there are more patients suffering.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:28 Published 53 minutes ago UK PM leaves Downing Street ahead of updating Parliament on three-tier lockdown



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson left 10 Downing Street ahead of updating Parliament on the three-tier lockdown today (October 12). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Heatmap shows Somerset's largest active COVID-19 hot spots Nearly 1,900 people are now believed to have the virus in the county as Boris Johnson is set to announce a new 'three tier' lockdown system in the UK

Blackmore Vale 15 hours ago





Tweets about this