France: Teacher decapitated in gruesome knife attack near Paris

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dozens attack Paris police station



Around 40 unidentified people armed with metal bars and using fireworks as projectiles tried to storm a police station in the Paris suburbs in the early hours of Sunday morning, officials said. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46 Published 5 days ago Aftermath of Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo



Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the French capital, according to officials. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:43 Published 3 weeks ago Scenes from deadly knife attack in Paris



Two people were wounded by a knife-wielding assailant in eastern Paris on September 25 near the site of the former Charlie Hebdo office, the scene of a 2015 terrorist attack targeting the satirical.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:44 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources France attack: Teacher killed in gruesome assault near Paris, terror investigation launched A terror investigation has been launched after a teacher was killed in a gruesome attack near Paris on Friday, officials said, adding that police later killed...

FOXNews.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this