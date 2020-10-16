Global  
 

France: Teacher decapitated in gruesome knife attack near Paris

Deutsche Welle Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
A suspect has been shot dead after a knife attack in the outskirts of Paris. The victim was a teacher who had reportedly recently shown caricatures of Muhammad in class.
