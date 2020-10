Germany: Berlin court suspends bar and restaurant curfew Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Citizens in the German capital will be able to enjoy the nightlife a little later than previously thought after a court overturned the local government's curfew. Alcohol will remain off the late-night menu, though. 👓 View full article

