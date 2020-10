VALERY RT @Roger_J_Postma: Lisa of Alaska is a yes on Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS A few weeks ago she said it was too close to Election Day No… 2 minutes ago

julia milazzo RT @latimes: Alaska Sen. Murkowski to support Barrett for Supreme Court https://t.co/Jnj4QuncUO 5 minutes ago

Michael McGough RT @latimespolitics: Alaska Sen. Murkowski to support Barrett for Supreme Court https://t.co/r722PlZEbf 14 minutes ago

Los Angeles Times Alaska Sen. Murkowski to support Barrett for Supreme Court https://t.co/Jnj4QuncUO 14 minutes ago

L.A. Times Politics Alaska Sen. Murkowski to support Barrett for Supreme Court https://t.co/r722PlZEbf 17 minutes ago

Roger 'Vote Early' Dutch 🇳🇱 Resister 🇺🇸 Lisa of Alaska is a yes on Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS A few weeks ago she said it was too close to Election Day… https://t.co/UMBVK6aybN 23 minutes ago

Cooper VanDriessche 🇺🇸 BREAKING: Sen. Lisa Murkowski(R) of Alaska has announced her support for Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett. T… https://t.co/XSQcqgC4E2 32 minutes ago