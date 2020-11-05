Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Social Media Firms Limit Speech About US Election

VOA News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Twitter, Facebook label President Donald Trump’s postings, claiming there are efforts to undermine the US election
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: What To Do About Misinformation On Social Media

What To Do About Misinformation On Social Media 02:34

 Experts say we should be extra skeptical about information we find on social media about the election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How To Avoid Election Day Anxiety At Work [Video]

How To Avoid Election Day Anxiety At Work

According to Business Insider, election anxiety can make a big impact on your mental health, productivity, and job performance. "Doom scrolling" through news or social media, political discussions at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Debunking Election and Social Media Myths [Video]

Debunking Election and Social Media Myths

With the upcoming presidential election there's been plenty of talk about social media's potential impact. MIT professor Sinan Aral takes a look at some common myths swirling around social media and..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 15:53Published
Indie Voters Are Now Paying Attention: Xandr’s Charlotte Lipman [Video]

Indie Voters Are Now Paying Attention: Xandr’s Charlotte Lipman

Election Day is fast approaching, and people are starting to pay more attention to politics. Since the beginning of the year, the most likely voters have grown more dependent on televised political..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:12Published

Related news from verified sources

US Lawmakers Attack Social Media CEOs for Taking Down and Labeling Some Speech

 At a Senate hearing just days before the US election, lawmakers criticized technology firms -- and each other
VOA News


Tweets about this