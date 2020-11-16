Global  
 

Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $2.6 million

SBS Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A two-year-old Belgian racing pigeon called New Kim set a world record of 1.6 million euros ($1.89 million) at an auction that ended, the online auction house said. Offers for the pigeon had already hit 1.32 million euros in the past week, surpassing the previous record of 1.252 million euros set in March 2019 for another Belgian pigeon, Armando. They then raced even higher in a frantic last 30 minutes of bidding on Sunday.
Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million

 An unidentified Chinese buyer on Sunday paid a world record 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) for a female homing pigeon called New Kim
Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million

 HALLE, Belgium (AP) — New Kim is worth her weight in gold and then some — actually much, much more. A wealthy Chinese pigeon racing fan put down a world...
