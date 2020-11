You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The fitness industry is reeling from regulations imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic



Before the pandemic hit, Kvell Fitness & Nutrition was preparing to open their third facility in the Treasure Valley, now they are done to one location and this local gym continues to lose money. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:57 Published 3 hours ago UK: Mental illnesses on the rise during COVID outbreak



Health charities warn about deteriorating mental health and call for urgent action. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:58 Published 22 hours ago Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells



The country that gained attention for an unorthodox response to the pandemic downsizes public gatherings to eight people from the previous upper limit of 300. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published 22 hours ago