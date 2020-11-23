Global  
 

Coronavirus: UK to end nationwide lockdown, go back to tiered system

Deutsche Welle Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said a national lockdown would end after December 2, with the UK switching to a regional three-tier system. He noted that new vaccines meant "the scientific cavalry" was on the way.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown 01:04

 Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month. Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and...

