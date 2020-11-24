Global  
 

Pope meets NBA players to discuss social justice activism

SBS Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Pope Francis on Monday (November 23) met a delegation of five NBA players and several officials from the National Basketball Players Association to learn how the social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities. An unprecedented meeting was held at the papal library of the Apostolic Palace after the Vatican extended an invitation to the players union about two weeks ago.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Pope Francis Meets With NBA Players at the Vatican

Pope Francis Meets With NBA Players at the Vatican 01:01

 Pope Francis Meets With NBA Players at the Vatican. According to ESPN, Sterling Brown, Kyle Korver, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Tolliver and Marco Belinelli met with the pope on Monday. Pope Francis reportedly set up the meeting to discuss social justice initiatives. He issued a statement over the...

