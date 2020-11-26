Women march for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Get Up, Stand Up: Older, Sedentary Women Face Greater Risk Of Heart Failure



A new study reveals older women have a greater risk of heart failure if they spend more time sitting than those who sit less. And according to UPI, that's even if they have a regular fitness.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 1 day ago

7 Stats You May Not Have Known About Men's Health (International Men's Day)



7 Stats You May Not Have Known About , Men's Health. In honor of International Men’s Day, here are seven health statistics about men that you may not have known. 1. On average, men worldwide.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago