Women march for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Women have held marches across the world to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Spain women marched to highlight how COVID-19 lockdowns had left many trapped with their abusers and exposed to greater danger. In Turkey, women highlighted the 234 women killed since the start of the year.
