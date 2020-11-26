Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Women march for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

SBS Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Women have held marches across the world to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Spain women marched to highlight how COVID-19 lockdowns had left many trapped with their abusers and exposed to greater danger. In Turkey, women highlighted the 234 women killed since the start of the year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Mexico’s women turn federal building into shelter for gender violence victims

Mexico’s women turn federal building into shelter for gender violence victims 02:01

 A survivor's story. Women in Mexico occupy a government building to shelter from domestic violence.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Get Up, Stand Up: Older, Sedentary Women Face Greater Risk Of Heart Failure [Video]

Get Up, Stand Up: Older, Sedentary Women Face Greater Risk Of Heart Failure

A new study reveals older women have a greater risk of heart failure if they spend more time sitting than those who sit less. And according to UPI, that's even if they have a regular fitness..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
7 Stats You May Not Have Known About Men's Health (International Men's Day) [Video]

7 Stats You May Not Have Known About Men's Health (International Men's Day)

7 Stats You May Not Have Known About , Men's Health. In honor of International Men’s Day, here are seven health statistics about men that you may not have known. 1. On average, men worldwide..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Happy International Men's Day: A special video for all the men out there|Oneindia News [Video]

Happy International Men's Day: A special video for all the men out there|Oneindia News

We dedicate this video to all the men upset that International Men's Day is not as popular as Women's Day. We would like to remind them that women have been systematically oppressed for centuries under..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Olivia Colman, Jameela Jamil and Paloma Faith lead feminists forcefully condemning violence against trans women

 Olivia Colman, Jameela Jamil and Paloma Faith have condemned “violence and hostility” against trans women on International Day for the Elimination of...
PinkNews Also reported by •MENAFN.com

Twitter launches emojis to raise awareness about women's rights

 In partnership with UN Women and the UN Human Rights Office, Twitter is launching custom emojis to spread awareness on the International Day for the Elimination...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Women call for end to domestic violence after lockdowns bring more attacks

 Women around the world on Wednesday marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, highlighting how lockdowns...
Upworthy