Atletico Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich: Atletico fate in balance as Bayern snatch late draw
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Atletico Madrid must avoid defeat in their final group game at Red Bull Salzburg to ensure qualification for the Champions League last 16 after they are held to a draw by Bayern Munich.
