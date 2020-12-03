Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe's 'Magnitsky Act' — 5 things to know

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Individuals and organizations involved in human rights abuses could be subject to EU sanctions. Proposals to close borders and access bank accounts more easily are set to be officially approved on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman rescues kingfisher by hand after it flew into her kitchen [Video]

Woman rescues kingfisher by hand after it flew into her kitchen

This is the heartwarming moment a woman safely rescued a rare KINGFISHER by hand after it flew into her kitchen and got trapped inside her home. Charlotte Lawrie, 33, managed to capture the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published