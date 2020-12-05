Russia starts mass rollout of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow before final trials are completed
Scientists have raised concerns about the speed at which Russia has given the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines and launched mass vaccinations before full trials to test safety and efficacy had been completed.
