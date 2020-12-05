Global  
 

Russia starts mass rollout of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow before final trials are completed

SBS Saturday, 5 December 2020
Scientists have raised concerns about the speed at which Russia has given the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines and launched mass vaccinations before full trials to test safety and efficacy had been completed.
Video Credit: Euronews English
Sputnik V: Russia rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination programme

Sputnik V: Russia rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination programme 01:30

 Russia has started its COVID-19 vaccination programme, with the first jabs going to workers at high risk of becoming infected with coronavirus.

COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases

COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases

Scientists raise concerns after Russia gives go-ahead before full trials to test safety, efficacy have been completed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Russia set to launch first doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Russia set to launch first doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

With trials still underway, the vaccine is currently only being offered to those under 60 and without any chronic diseases.

Credit: euronews (in English)
Moscow to open vaccine centres on Saturday as mass vaccination programme begins

Moscow to open vaccine centres on Saturday as mass vaccination programme begins

The centres will open just days after President Vladimir Putin announced a programme to get as many Russians vaccinated as possible. Doctors, teachers and social workers will be first to receive the..

Credit: Euronews English

Covid: Moscow clinics begins vaccinations for at-risk groups

 Russia starts the rollout of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for high-risk groups in its capital city.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Russia starts Sputnik V vaccine rollout in Moscow

Covid 19 coronavirus: Russia starts Sputnik V vaccine rollout in Moscow Moscow is opening 70 vaccination facilities where thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups had signed up to receive Covid-19 vaccines...
New Zealand Herald

Russia makes domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine available in Moscow

 Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday, marking Russia's first mass vaccination against the disease, the city's...
CBC.ca