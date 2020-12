You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Saudi Arabia accused of using golf tournament to 'sportswash' its human rights record



Amnesty International said Saudi Arabia's hosting of a golf tournament was 'pure hypocrisy' given its alleged human rights abuses. View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:24 Published on November 13, 2020 DR Congo violence: Rights group says militia working with army



Human Rights Watch says leader of armed group in Democratic Republic of the Congo gets support from government forces. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published on October 20, 2020 Can police brutality in Nigeria be stopped? | Inside Story



SARS is accused of human rights abuses in Nigeria. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 25:05 Published on October 16, 2020