Brexit: Ireland warns EU against no-deal complacency
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ireland and Germany's foreign ministers pledged not to give up on a Brexit accord until the very last. Simon Coveney warned the EU that if no deal was agreed, it should not assume the UK would soon come crawling back.
Ireland and Germany's foreign ministers pledged not to give up on a Brexit accord until the very last. Simon Coveney warned the EU that if no deal was agreed, it should not assume the UK would soon come crawling back.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources