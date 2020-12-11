Global  
 

Brexit: Ireland warns EU against no-deal complacency

Deutsche Welle Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ireland and Germany's foreign ministers pledged not to give up on a Brexit accord until the very last. Simon Coveney warned the EU that if no deal was agreed, it should not assume the UK would soon come crawling back.
