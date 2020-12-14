Global  
 

German 'Wild West' museum to repatriate Native American scalp

Deutsche Welle Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Germany's Karl May museum has agreed to "re-humanize" a Native American scalp from its collection, six years after initial pleas by the Chippewa tribe. It took a sea-change in attitude for the museum to accept the plea.
