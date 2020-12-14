Global  
 

Clown doctors prove that laughter is the best medicine, but they need support

euronews Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Some went online, others also performed in front of windows, balconies and courtyards. Europe's clown doctors even used hydraulic lifts to reach patients on the upper floors of clinics. But fundraising events to support such work has been hit by lockdowns.
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
