Covid hotspots in Germany and the far-right AfD

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Germany's eastern state of Saxony has gone into early lockdown because of a surge in coronavirus infections. Speculation is rife on why the sparsely populated border region with the Czech Republic is seeing such a spike.
