Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Sudan in Focus

VOA News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
South Sudanese families demand justice for loved ones who died during the South Sudan civil war; the Sudanese prime minister commends the U.S. government for removing Sudan from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism; and mass vaccinations against the coronavirus are underway in the United States and the U.K.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CNN uncovers reality for refugees on the Ethiopia-Sudan border [Video]

CNN uncovers reality for refugees on the Ethiopia-Sudan border

CNN hears testimony from refugees at the Sudan-Ethiopia border, all of whom say they were targeted because of their Tigray ethnicity. CNN also heard from a member of the Tigray People’s Liberation..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:52Published
COVID-19 outbreak concerns at Sudan’s crowded refugee camps [Video]

COVID-19 outbreak concerns at Sudan’s crowded refugee camps

Many refugees are forced to share shelters and queue together for food, cash and registration with aid agencies, heightening fears of a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published
Daily arrivals of Tigray refugees to Sudan more than doubles [Video]

Daily arrivals of Tigray refugees to Sudan more than doubles

More than one million people have already been displaced by the month-long conflict.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:55Published