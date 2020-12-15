South Sudan in Focus
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
South Sudanese families demand justice for loved ones who died during the South Sudan civil war; the Sudanese prime minister commends the U.S. government for removing Sudan from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism; and mass vaccinations against the coronavirus are underway in the United States and the U.K.
