South Sudan in Focus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CNN uncovers reality for refugees on the Ethiopia-Sudan border



CNN hears testimony from refugees at the Sudan-Ethiopia border, all of whom say they were targeted because of their Tigray ethnicity. CNN also heard from a member of the Tigray People’s Liberation.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:52 Published 1 week ago COVID-19 outbreak concerns at Sudan’s crowded refugee camps



Many refugees are forced to share shelters and queue together for food, cash and registration with aid agencies, heightening fears of a possible COVID-19 outbreak. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:48 Published 1 week ago Daily arrivals of Tigray refugees to Sudan more than doubles



More than one million people have already been displaced by the month-long conflict. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:55 Published 1 week ago