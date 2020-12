You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: India to decide whether to ban flights from UK amid new virus strain|Oneindia News



The Health Ministry has called a meeting today of its joint monitoring group on COVID-19 to discuss a mutant coronavirus that has spread rapidly in the UK. Several European nations have banned flights.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:33 Published 1 hour ago Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London



After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:42 Published 11 hours ago Flights from UK canceled after new Covid-19 variant discovered



A growing number of European countries halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, said by officials to spread faster than others. CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz has more. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:55 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus digest: Countries impose UK travel ban, EU awaits vaccine approval A new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain has led to multiple countries imposing a ban on travelers coming from the UK. Meanwhile, the EMA is set to rule on the...

Deutsche Welle 6 hours ago