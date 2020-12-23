Global  
 

Russia sanctions Germany over Alexei Navalny case

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Moscow has barred some German and EU officials from entering Russia as part of its response to EU sanctions, following the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials 02:19

 The Kremlin mantains it didn't poison Alexei Navalny, saying the activist suffers from 'persecution delirium'.

