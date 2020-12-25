Global  
 

EU-UK post-Brexit trade deal: What happens next

Deutsche Welle Friday, 25 December 2020
After months of fraught negotiations, Britain and the EU have pulled off a historic trade deal. But it still faces several hurdles in the UK and EU parliaments.
News video: Uk and EU agree on new deal

Uk and EU agree on new deal 00:36

 A post-Brexit trade deal has been reached between the UK and the European Union.

