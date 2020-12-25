EU-UK post-Brexit trade deal: What happens next

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the..
Officials in Brussels say it is 'highly likely' a trade deal will be announced within the next 24 hours. But EU governments could still reject any text that has... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
MPs will be sent home for the Christmas holidays on Thursday - but could be recalled to Westminster as early as next week if a post-Brexit trade deal is agreed,... Sky News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph