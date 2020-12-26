Thousands of trucks remain stranded at the UK port of Dover
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () Thousands of trucks are still parked up on a motorway leading to the English port of Dover, waiting to cross into France. More than 4,500 lorries, some of which had been stranded for days, did manage to cross the Channel but a huge backlog remains.
Scenes in Dover as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK has agreedwith France to keep the border open “throughout Christmas”. Mr Shapps haspromised ferries will sail on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as French firemenhave been drafted in to help test thousands of drivers who have been...