Thousands of trucks remain stranded at the UK port of Dover

SBS Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Thousands of trucks are still parked up on a motorway leading to the English port of Dover, waiting to cross into France. More than 4,500 lorries, some of which had been stranded for days, did manage to cross the Channel but a huge backlog remains.
