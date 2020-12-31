Plans to move hundreds of migrants from the fire-damaged Lipa camp to new accommodation stalled after protests from local residents. The failed transfer means they're now stranded in the cold with little shelter.Full Article
Bosnia: Migrants return to burnt tent camp as relocation fails
Deutsche Welle 5 shares 100 views
