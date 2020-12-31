The deal - yet to become a treaty - enables Spanish workers to continue entering Gibraltar freely.Full Article
Brexit: Gibraltar gets UK-Spain deal to keep open border
BBC News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Spain and UK agree deal to keep Gibraltar land border open
FT.com
Agreement will in effect make Gibraltar part of the EU’s Schengen free-movement area
-
Brexit: UK and Spain say Gibraltar to join Schengen in last-minute deal
Deutsche Welle
-
UK reaches draft agreement with EU on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit status
Belfast Telegraph
-
Britain strikes last-minute deal to keep Gibraltar border open
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Brexit: Spain-Gibraltar risk 'hard border' amid last-minute talks
Deutsche Welle
You might like
More coverage
Spain warns of border 'chaos' ahead of deadline for Gibraltar deal
Sky News
Gibraltar's chief minister has called on the UK and Spain to "grasp the nettle of history" with just days left to secure a..
A Deal In The Nick Of Time – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Gibraltar Still Hanging After Brexit Deal: Spanish PM
Eurasia Review