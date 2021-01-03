A British judge plans to rule on Monday whether the WikiLeaks founder should be sent to the U.S. to face charges of violating the Espionage Act and hacking government computers.Full Article
Julian Assange Faces Ruling on Extradition to U.S.
NYTimes.com 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
A judge will decide Julian Assange's extradition case at a London court on Monday, as free press advocates step up calls for his release
Upworthy
At 10am at London's Old Bailey courthouse, district judge Vanessa Baraitser, is scheduled to deliver her decision.
You might like
More coverage
The Julian Assange Pardon Drive – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The odds are stacked against Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks publisher who faces the grimmest of prospects come January 4. On that..
-
UK Judge to Rule on US Extradition for WikiLeaks' Assange
Newsmax
-
Julian Assange's father hopes change of US president will help his son
SBS
-
Possible Trump Pardon Overshadows Assange Extradition Ruling
Newsmax
-
UN rapporteur on Assange: 'The US is trying to criminalize investigative journalism': A London court will decide on January 4 on the US...
Upworthy