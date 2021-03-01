Gordon Elliott: Dead horse photo sees Irish trainer banned in Britain
Published
Leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott is temporarily banned from racing in Britain after being pictured sitting on a dead horse.Full Article
Published
Leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott is temporarily banned from racing in Britain after being pictured sitting on a dead horse.Full Article
Three-time Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott will not be allowed to enter horses into races in Britain until an Irish..
Gordon Elliott will not be allowed to race horses in Britain while the Irish authorities investigate the image that appeared on..