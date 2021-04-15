Blood clot risk higher for COVID than vaccines — Oxford
Oxford scientists said COVID-19 patients were eight times more likely to develop rare blood clotting from the coronavirus than the AstraZeneca vaccine.Full Article
Top U.S. health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying U.S. regulators' pause on Johnson..
Hoosiers wanting the Johnson & Johnson-Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait after state health officials decided to..