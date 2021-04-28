Covid: Turkey prepares for its first full lockdown
Published
Turkey was seen as a success story early in the pandemic but now has the highest infection rate in Europe.Full Article
Published
Turkey was seen as a success story early in the pandemic but now has the highest infection rate in Europe.Full Article
ISTANBUL (AP) — As cases and deaths soar, Turkey’s president has instructed people to stay home for nearly three weeks and shut..
Hundreds of revellers who queued to get into a pub that opened at 12.01am today (Mon) were turned away after it reached capacity in..