Global outrage after Belarus diverts Ryanair flight to arrest opposition activist Roman Protasevich
Belarus has detained an opposition activist after ordering a plane flying from Athens to Lithuania to land in Minsk.Full Article
Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to..
