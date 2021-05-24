Maneskin lead singer denies allegations of drug use during Eurovision final
Published
The lead singer of Maneskin, who was filmed bending over a table, refuted claims he was snorting cocaine at the grand final.Full Article
Published
The lead singer of Maneskin, who was filmed bending over a table, refuted claims he was snorting cocaine at the grand final.Full Article
One of the members of the winning band for this year's Eurovision stands accused of taking a bump during the live broadcast ... but..