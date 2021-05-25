'This is total insanity,' says father of detained Belarusian journalist
The father of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who is detained in Belarus, said he believes his son was forced in a video posted online to admit guilt and appeared to have a broken nose. The Lithuania-based blogger and his female companion, Sofia Sapega, were both taken into custody after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft flying from Athens to Vilnius and divert it to Minsk.Full Article