EU agrees fresh Belarus sanctions over Ryanair diversion
Published
Sources say new measures have been approved after Belarus authorities forced a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk and arrested a dissident journalist who was on board.Full Article
Published
Sources say new measures have been approved after Belarus authorities forced a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk and arrested a dissident journalist who was on board.Full Article
Fierce outcry in the West after Belarus forced a plane carrying a wanted journalist to divert and land in its capital.
Exiled opposition activist Roman Protasevich detained after his flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk.