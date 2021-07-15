EU begins legal action against Hungary over anti-LGBT law
Published
The European Commission is contesting a controversial amendment that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality and gender reassignment to children. #BrusselsBureauFull Article
Published
The European Commission is contesting a controversial amendment that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality and gender reassignment to children. #BrusselsBureauFull Article
The European Commission is contesting a controversial amendment that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality and gender..